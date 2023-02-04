CIA and endless US meddling against China (Japan and Russia)

Hiroshi Saito and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The administration of President Joe Biden is utilizing the intelligence agencies, the manipulated media, pro-Washington think tanks, and so forth to sprout endless anti-China and anti-Russian Federation propaganda. Accordingly, Biden endorsed the biggest defense budget in American history aimed at self-created adversaries.

William Burns, the director of the CIA, is the latest to play the “anti-China card” that reverberates around the same circles. Thus Burns, seeking to kill two birds with one stone, ridiculed the military performance of the Russian Federation while also implying that China’s ambitions in Taiwan remain of great concern.

Remarkably, the debacle of Afghanistan and fleeing from the Taliban – to leaving Iraq and Libya shattered completely escapes warmongers within the Democrats and Republicans (the only thing they agree on is the war machine).

The CIA was behind untold suffering throughout South America concerning Operation Condor when America supported right-wing ruling elites and death squads. Agent Orange was utilized by the armed forces of America against Vietnam. Also, given the American way, even Cambodia and Laos suffered from Agent Orange despite not even being at war. Therefore, the convulsions of major military sales, supporting proxies, and destabilizing nations continue to sow havoc on several continents.

Burns said that President Xi Jinping had eyes on Taiwan. Indeed, Xi had requested the armed forces of China to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027 if specific conditions occurred.

Burns said (Georgetown University in Washington), “Now, that does not mean that he’s decided to conduct an invasion in 2027, or any other year, but it’s a reminder of the seriousness of his focus and his ambition.”

Of course, negating that the armed forces of America have bases throughout Northeast Asia (Japan and South Korea) and other parts of Asia – similar to NATO expanding to the borders of the Russian Federation – is skipped over. After all, it is deemed permissible for America to meddle all over the world and have military bases on several continents to up the ante.

Burns continued, “Competition with China is unique in its scale, and that it really, you know, unfolds over just about every domain, not just military, and ideological, but economic, technological, everything from cyberspace, to space itself as well. It’s a global competition in ways that could be even more intense than competition with the Soviets was.”

JAPAN

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan will welcome the comments by Burns. Kishida’s government is the most anti-China and anti-Russian Federation administration in recent history. Therefore, Kishida – similar to the warmongering nation of America – is intent on doubling the military budget of Japan.

NHK reports, “Japan and the United States say they are reorganizing their defense cooperation to be more effective. This comes as Tokyo is strengthening its capability to respond to attacks, and as both countries say they want to counter China’s attempts to change the status quo.”

Maria Zakharova, the spokesperson for the Russian Foreign Ministry, warned, the Kishida administration is “rejecting the country’s peaceful development… (and) has embarked on the path of an unprecedented build-up of its military power, including strike potential.”

Zakharova continued that Japan is “returning to unlimited militarization, which will inevitably provoke new security challenges and exacerbate tensions in the Asia-Pacific region.”

Mao Ning, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, “I want to emphasize that the Asia-Pacific is not a battlefield for geopolitical rivalry and confrontation between the camps with Cold War mentality is not welcomed.”

However, Burns said China is the “biggest geopolitical challenge” that America faces. This will be music to the ears of Kishida, who constantly lambasts China and the Russian Federation when meeting G7 leaders.

America, NATO, and Japan are collectively seeking to alter the regional dynamics of Northeast Asia and the geopolitical space of both China and the Russian Federation by their constant hostile postures and deeds.

Voice of America reports, “On other topics, Burns said the next six months will be critical for Ukraine, where Moscow has been making incremental gains in recent weeks.”

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes