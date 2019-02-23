Colombia needs help with migrants fleeing poverty from Venezuela: Trump condemns Maduro

Chika Mori and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

Colombia faces many internal problems related to the recent history of this nation and the brutal civil war. On top of this, social deprivation and issues related to crime and narcotics concern many in Colombia. However, despite Venezuela being blessed with enormous energy resources, the mismanagement of this nation is abundantly obvious in 2019 and this is impacting on Colombia. Therefore, many are fleeing to Colombia and other nations in order to escape poverty and other serious issues that blight Venezuela.

Reuters reports, “Venezuelans have been crossing into countries across the region to escape food and medicine shortages and a deep economic crisis. Many have settled in Colombia, with which Venezuela shares a porous eastern border.”

President Donald Trump of America, upping the ante against the government of Venezuela, uttered, “Two days ago the first US Air Force C-17 landed in Colombia loaded with crucial assistance, including thousands of nutrition kits for little Venezuelan children…Unfortunately, dictator Maduro has blocked this life-saving aid from entering the country. He would rather see his people starve than give them aid.”

Hence, in recent times approximately one million migrants from Venezuela have entered Colombia in order to escape the decaying infrastructure. Of course, for more wealthy individuals, then Colombia is a stepping-stone to either further escape Venezuela, or to replenish dwindling stocks of essential goods. Yet, for the majority, roughly one million Venezuelans, then genuine poverty and the feeling of hopelessness means that Colombia is a necessity.

According to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP), many people from Venezuela are extremely impoverished. In other words, vast numbers worry daily about survival and where the next food meal will come from.

Trump uttered strongly, “Almost 90 percent of Venezuelans now live in poverty. In 2018, hyperinflation in Venezuela exceeded one million percent. Crippling shortages of food and medicine plague the country. Socialism has so completely ravaged this great country that even the world’s largest reserves of oil are no longer enough to keep the lights on.”

Lee Jay Walker at Modern Tokyo Times comments, “Colombia needs commending for its response to the crisis in Venezuela because this nation faces many internal economic, infrastructural, and political issues. Despite this, unlike the crony socialist elite in Venezuela, the leaders of Colombia are fully aware of the seriousness of the crisis. Indeed, many Venezuelans have died because even basic medicine is lacking in the failed socialist paradise. Therefore, it is essential that Colombia receives international support in order to assist the poorest Venezuelans who have been forced to flee their homeland.”

Currently, the WFP is involved in community kitchens and temporary shelters. Of course, Roman Catholic organizations are being fully utilized based on the strong networks of this religious institution. Also, the food assistance program enables individuals to buy nutritious food at local shops based on an electronic cash transfer system. This in turns benefits local Colombian companies and provides dignity to individuals who can purchase the appropriate foodstuffs they need.

However, with no sign of the economic and political crisis abating in Venezuela then it is essential that international nations support the WFP and others involved in assisting Venezuelans in Colombia.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-venezuela-migration-colombia/four-million-venezuelans-may-live-in-colombia-by-2021-minister-idUSKCN1MC2NZ

https://reliefweb.int/report/colombia/wfp-colombia-needs-us46-million-urgently-help-350000-migrants-venezuela

https://edition.cnn.com/2019/02/18/politics/donald-trump-venezuela-miami/index.html

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-venezuela-socialism-dying-this-will-never-happen-to-us

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes