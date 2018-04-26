Colombia needs help with migrants fleeing social deprivation and poverty in Venezuela

Chika Mori and Kanako Itamae

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Colombia faces many internal problems related to the recent history of this nation and the brutal civil war. On top of this, social deprivation and issues related to crime and narcotics concern many in Colombia. However, despite Venezuela being blessed with enormous energy resources, the mismanagement of this nation is abundantly obvious. Therefore, many are fleeing to Colombia to escape poverty and other serious issues that blight Venezuela.

Hence, in recent times approximately one million migrants from Venezuela have entered Colombia in order to escape the decaying infrastructure. Of course, for more wealthy individuals, then Colombia is a stepping-stone to either further escape Venezuela, or to replenish dwindling stocks of essential goods. Yet, for the majority, roughly 660,000 Venezuelans, then genuine poverty or the feeling of hopelessness means that Colombia is a necessity.

According to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) currently, 350,000 people from Venezuela are extremely impoverished. In other words, vast numbers worry daily about survival and where the next food meal will come from.

The WFP is calling for an additional $46 million dollars to deliver badly needed food assistance. Miguel Barreto, the WFP’s Regional Director for Latin America and the Caribbean, said, “We urgently need funds so that we can bring vital aid to migrant families who have left their homes behind, and don’t know where their next meal is coming from. We also need to support host communities, many of them already poor, who have shown great generosity as they bear the brunt of this crisis.”

Lee Jay Walker at Modern Tokyo Times comments, “Colombia needs commending for its response to the crisis in Venezuela because this nation faces many internal economic, infrastructural, and political issues. Despite this, unlike the crony socialist elite in Venezuela, the leaders of Colombia are fully aware of the seriousness of the crisis. Indeed, many Venezuelans have died because even basic medicine is lacking in the failed socialist paradise. Therefore, it is essential that Colombia receives international support in order to assist the poorest Venezuelans who have been forced to flee their homeland.”

Currently, the WFP is involved in community kitchens and temporary shelters. Of course, Roman Catholic organizations are being fully utilized based on the strong networks of this religious institution. Also, the food assistance program enables individuals to buy nutritious food at local shops based on an electronic cash transfer system. This in turns benefits local Colombian companies and provides dignity to individuals who can purchase the appropriate foodstuffs they need.

However, with no sign of the economic and political crisis abating in Venezuela then it is essential that international nations support the WFP and others involved in assisting Venezuelans in Colombia.

