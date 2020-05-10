Coronavirus infections engulf the Russian Federation but deaths remain low

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) infection rate in the last week in the Russian Federation is extremely high. However, the population of this nation needs to be considered when witnessing events in Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

Importantly, despite registering over 10,000 infections a day over the last six days, the death toll remains relatively low. Indeed, if you compare fatalities with fellow European nations, the health care system is holding up.

For example, 215,000 infections in the United Kingdom witnessed over 31,500 deaths. Similarly, in Italy, you have 218,000 infections and over 30,300 deaths. However, in the Russian Federation – where the crisis is growing – you have 198,000 infections but only 1,827 deaths.

Infections in Moscow are extremely high and the current numbers are probably underestimated. Hence, Sergei Sobyanin, the Mayor of Moscow, uttered, “I don’t want to say this, but we need to prepare for a long period surrounding the spread of the epidemic and the danger of infection. Such is reality, sadly, and we should stare this reality in the face.”

Cabinet ministers in the government highlight the spread of coronavirus in the Russian Federation. This relates to three ministers catching the virus. Hence, the political elites are fully aware of the ongoing crisis and the need to ramp up the fight against the coronavirus.

Rospotrebnadzor, the consumer watchdog, said, “Over 5.2 million tests for the coronavirus have been conducted in the Russian Federation.”

The Governor of St. Petersburg, Alexander Beglov, is alarmed by the crisis in this city. Thus he extended the lockdown to May 31. A statement read, “Alexander Beglov has signed a decree introducing amendments to the St. Petersburg government’s resolution of March 13, 2020 on measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus infection in the city. Under the document, bans and restrictions will stay in place until May 31.”

Igor Khovaev, the Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Philippines, pointedly said, “All of us have a common enemy, coronavirus, and I think it should be a message to all of us that it is high time to put aside all disputes, all differences, and concentrate our combined efforts against a common enemy.”

Indeed, the Russian Federation stepped up to the plate when Italy asked for support during the height of the crisis in this nation. Therefore, it is hoped that the health care system will hold up in the Russian Federation despite the high infection rate.

Similarly, nations need to overcome petty differences and work together in the spirit of humanity!

https://www.manilatimes.net/2020/05/10/news/top-stories/russia-open-to-covid-cooperation-envoy/723859/

