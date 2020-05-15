Coronavirus infections increasing in Mexico with just below 4,500 deaths

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Coronavirus (Covid-19) infections and deaths are increasing in Mexico. Hence, 2,409 new infections were reported yesterday. At the same time, the death toll is now just below 4,500. However, many people believe that the real death toll is much higher.

Officials implied that Mexico is at “the peak moment” of coronavirus. Thus the timing of increasing infections and deaths would appear to endanger the easing of the lockdown that is planned. Therefore, the government of Mexico and regions hit the most will be worried by the recent upturn in infections.

Hugo López-Gatell, the Assistant Health Secretary, is an epidemiologist and chief spokesperson during the crisis. He said, that Mexico is at “the most difficult moment of the first wave of the epidemic.”

Mexico, like other nations, is faced with a heavy economic toll on individuals, families, local governments, and the national government. Equally, worries persist about companies that will fail to survive the coronavirus crisis. Therefore, while preparing to reopen the economy, it is clear that no easy option exists that will please all sections of society.

The BBC reports, “Mr López-Gatell stressed that the re-opening of these industries will be largely preparatory, with a broader restart of businesses not scheduled until 1 June.”

Reuters uttered, “The ongoing health crisis has led to concerns in the country, including among lawmakers in President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s ruling National Regeneration Movement (MORENA), that the government was moving too quickly to reopen sections of the economy.”

Reports stress that many hospitals in Mexico City are coming under stress from the demand of coronavirus patients. Equally, concerns exist – like in other nations – about the limited nature of medical equipment. Therefore, nerves are fraying and poorer members of society are also worried about the economic aspect of the coronavirus crisis.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-latin-america-52672060

https://uk.reuters.com/article/us-health-coronavirus-mexico-economy/mexico-now-says-auto-sector-could-reopen-before-june-1-idUKKBN22Q3JZ

