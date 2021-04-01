Covid-19 daily infections highest in Osaka: Olympic torch relay in jeopardy

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

In the last few days, daily infections of coronavirus (Covid-19) have been highest in Osaka rather than Tokyo. Thus with neighboring regions to Osaka, including Hyogo facing a fresh crisis, fears persist throughout the Kansai region.

A recent new upsurge in daily infections in various parts of Japan is indicating another period of heightened concern. This notably applies to the city of Sendai and some smaller prefectures that have largely escaped the crisis.

Yoshimura Hirofumi, the Governor of Osaka, is worried by the recent upsurge in Osaka. Ironically, he requested to end the minimal State of Emergency earlier than Tokyo. However, Yoshimura now wants more stringent measures to quell the current surge in daily infections.

Yoshimura also wants the Olympic relay of the torch to be canceled in the central part of Osaka. This highlights the ongoing crisis of the coronavirus in Japan and how people are concerned by the planned Olympics.

NHK reports, “…he wants to start discussions with Osaka City and the Tokyo Olympics organizing committee to cancel Osaka City’s segment of the torch relay on April 14.”

Coronavirus infections in Osaka reached over 600 hundred today. Thus surpassing Tokyo once more in recent days. Therefore, the longevity of coronavirus in Japan and the mishandling of the never-ending psychological war for commuters – and other sections of society – looks set to continue for the foreseeable future.

Lee Jay Walker says, “This will put further pressure on canceling the Olympics in Japan because vast numbers are opposed. Hence, with new variants being reported throughout the country, it seems selfish to risk the chances of more infections and deaths in Japan based on holding the Olympics in July.”

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210401_20/

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

