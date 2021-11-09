Covid-19 numbers in Japan continue to decline

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japan coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis reached new highs throughout the Tokyo Olympic timeframe. Numbers then began to decline before the ending of the Paralympics. Since then, new daily coronavirus cases have tailed off.

Yesterday, Japan announced no daily deaths from the coronavirus for the first time in 18 months. The last time nobody died on a single day was in early August last year. Therefore, with the vaccination program reaching over 70 percent – and people mainly abiding by face mask rules and other areas connected to sanitation – the first breathing space for a long time can be felt.

Voice of America reports, “New daily infections peaked at more than 25,000 during an August wave driven by the infectious delta variant. At least 18,000 people have died in Japan from the disease during the pandemic.”

Another positive milestone in the coronavirus battle of Japan was reached today. This concerns severe coronavirus hospital patients falling below one hundred. Similar to no deaths being recorded in early August last year, the same applies to the same month last year being the last time that severe cases were below 100.

Severe coronavirus cases in early September reached over 2,200 cases. Hence, the tide is turning for now in Japan. However, like other nations, the ebb and flow of coronavirus mean that Japan is expecting another bout of high daily cases shortly.

Yet, with the vaccination program reaching over 70 percent – and people taking the usual measures like face masks and sanitation – added to the low BMI rate in Japan – then Japan seems to be better prepared for the next upturn in coronavirus cases. This equally applies to better medication to treat the coronavirus.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Ironically, despite the Russian Federation, United Kingdom, and the United States all producing internal coronavirus vaccines; they are all blighted by a high number of deaths and high daily numbers of new coronavirus cases. Hence, the BMI angle and taking daily precautions in Japan is maintaining a relatively low number of deaths when compared with the above three nations.”

https://www.voanews.com/a/japan-reports-no-covid-19-deaths-for-the-first-time-in-18-months/6304409.html

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

