Cuba to vaccinate children from the age of 2 against Covid-19

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The communist government of Cuba is using its own vaccine to innoculate children from the age of 2 against the coronavirus (Covid-19). Of special concern to the government is to reopen schools and other educational facilities because of the longevity of the crisis.

Unlike in 2020, more deaths and infections have hit Cuba hard this year. Henceforth, with many children not having access to the internet in the home, the authorities seek to break the impasse that began last year when the coronavirus became an international concern.

Two vaccines to treat the coronavirus have been made in Cuba – despite not currently being recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO). This concerns the Soberana-2 for children in the age group of 2 to 18; and the Abdala vaccine for adults.

Voice of America reports, “The goal of the campaign is to vaccinate at least 90% of the population, state-run media said. About half of the population has had one shot, and about one-third has had two shots, according to government data.”

It appears that the vaccine will be mandatory by stealth for children. This concerns various reports that express schools will only open once all children have been vaccinated in each respective institution. If so, for parents concerned about the vaccine program – and applies to all nations that implement similar policies in the future – the freedom to decide is being curtailed by stealth.

Despite the poverty that engulfs several nations throughout the region. Cuba is known to emphasize greatly on the health care sector compared with other regional nations.

https://www.voanews.com/covid-19-pandemic/cuba-vaccinating-children-young-2-state-media-say

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes