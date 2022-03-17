Earthquake kills at least 3 people in Japan

Chika Mori and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan was hit by a 7.4 magnitude earthquake late last night. At least three people perished – and roughly 200 people were injured. Thankfully, the majority of injuries are minor.

In coastal areas of the Ishinomaki region, Miyagi Prefecture, waves increased by up to 30 centimeters. Hence, the prefectures of Fukushima and Miyagi – with vivid memories of the March 11, 2011, tsunami – evacuated many in areas of concern.

NHK reports, “The nighttime quake jolted people awake across much of eastern Japan. It registered an upper 6 on Japan’s seismic scale of zero to 7.”

The BBC said, “Thursday’s earthquake happened almost 60km off the coast of Fukushima, not far from the epicenter of the most powerful earthquake in Japan’s history, which killed 18,000 people when it struck 11 years ago.”

The most dramatic event concerning the transportation system was the derailment of a bullet train. This occurred between Fukushima and Shiroishizao train stations. However, thankfully, none of the passengers and train staff members suffered injuries from the derailment.

Reuters reports, “The quake was felt in Tokyo, some 275 kilometers (170 miles) away, where the shaking of buildings was long and pronounced. Hundreds of thousands of homes in the capital were plunged into darkness for an hour or more, although power was fully restored by the early hours of Thursday morning.”

Transportation safety checks led to delays in areas hit by the earthquake.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20220317_56/

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-60770100

https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/earthquake-jolts-japans-northeast-coast-triggers-tsunami-warning-2022-03-16/

