Ebola in the DRC threatens to spread to the Republic of Congo

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The latest outbreak of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is threatening to spread to the Republic of Congo (ROC). This applies to the border areas of the Equateur province in the DRC.

Since the latest outbreak of Ebola in the DRC, at least 48 people have died from 113 confirmed cases. However, the remoteness of the area means great work and financial assistance is needed.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is increasingly concerned about Ebola spreading from Equateur to the neighboring nation of the ROC. Thus screening is taking place to prevent the spread at special strategic points.

Voice of America reports, “Bomongo, the latest area affected by Ebola, is located between the Ubangi and Congo rivers. It is the second health zone to be affected that borders the Republic of the Congo.”

The emergency appeal by the WHO for extra funding sadly fell flat. This is mainly based on the international Covid-19 crisis. Also, from the Sahel to other problems in the DRC – related to ethnic massacres and other health issues – then many nations need support.

Thus the requested 40 million dollars wasn’t forthcoming. Hence, the WHO had to spend its emergency funds. This relates to allocating 2.3 million dollars which is seriously under the projected needs. Therefore, if the Ebola crisis isn’t contained in the DRC, the shortfall will mean increased infections and deaths.

Overall, the DRC is blighted by ethnic and religious massacres, millions of internal refugees, a weak infrastructure, and various health problems. This includes the Bubonic Plague, Covid-19, Ebola, HIV, Malaria, Measles, and other issues.

Therefore, the international community needs to prioritize the DRC.

https://www.voanews.com/africa/drc-congo-face-risk-ebola-spreading-across-border

