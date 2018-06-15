Eishōsai Chōki and art of Japan: The elegance of simplicity

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Very little is known about the Japanese artist Eishōsai Chōki apart from the rich art he produced. It is widely speculated that he was a pupil under the culturally esteemed Toriyama Seiken just like Utamaro. However, in general, it is difficult to build broad knowledge about Eishōsai Chōki.

Hence, the cultural legacy of Eishōsai Chōki is tied solely to the stunning art he produced. This notably applies to his amazing pictures of elegant slim ladies along with many amazing backdrops.

I state in another article, “Eishōsai Chōki was extremely active in the latter part of the eighteenth century and up until 1808. Intriguingly, while many artists in the same period were focused on the slim framework of stunning Japanese ladies, Eishōsai Chōki did this but with his own independent style based on delightful atmospheric realities.”

In a sense, the images of ladies depicted in this art piece are a million miles away from the feeling of being downtrodden during the Edo Period. Instead, the feeling of elegance comes to mind and tranquility. Hence, one can conjure up an idealized vision of old Japan. Of course, the reality for the majority – just like in all cultures throughout the world in this period – will have been very different. However, this doesn’t take away from the power portrayed by the simple themes selected by Eishōsai Chōki.

Not surprisingly, the artistic legacy of Eishōsai Chōki is based on the radiant beauty of the female form he depicted. Despite this, he also focused on other art themes, for example, areas related to nature and landscapes. Overall, his art still brings a delightful shrill to people who adore ukiyo-e because you can feel the passion of Eishōsai Chōki.

