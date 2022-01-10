Endless massacres by Islamists in Nigeria: Boko, ISIS, Turji loyalists, Fulani, and others

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

At least 200 villagers have been killed in the latest terrorist attack to blight Nigeria. The one connection behind much of the carnage in Nigeria is the Islamist angle. Equally, just like ISIS (Islamic State) butchered the Shia in Iraq and killed Alawite Muslims in Syria, Islamists care little if they kill Christians or Muslims – or others including the enslavement of Yazidis by ISIS.

In Nigeria, countless massacres are committed year after year and decade after decade. Also, the massacres are sometimes ethnic-based but with anti-Christian connotations – or outwardly Sunni Islamist, concerning Boko Haram or ISIS (Islamic State in West Africa Province).

The latest massacre witnessed the politically correct media taking the Islamist angle out. Hence, the BBC uttered “motorbike gang attack” in its headline. Other agencies utilized the word “bandit.”

In truth, the latest massacre that killed over 200 villagers in the state of Zamfara was committed by Bello Turji loyalists. However, this “bandit” is clearly an Islamist – and similar to Boko Haram and ISIS – his followers care little about killing ordinary Christians and Muslims. However, they all have an Islamist goal to curtail Christianity and to impose their twisted logic on society.

Recently, he requested that all Christian churches be closed in the state of Zamfara. Hence, the utilization of “bandit” is a mass distortion internally and externally by the politically correct media.

The Vanguard reports, “The State Police Command has reportedly confirmed that a threat letter was sent to the Christians in the state asking them to stop worship and to close down churches or risk their violent attacks. We also learnt that it was the Police that even informed the state chapter of the Association about the threat.”

Loyalists to Bello Turji are regionally based and don’t seek the Islamist aspirations of Boko Haram or ISIS (ISWAP) with installing an Islamist state throughout Nigeria. Instead, it is a fusion of anti-Christian ambitions in northern areas, ethnic nationalism, regional dynamics, and to entail the region is Islamic based, after closing down all Christian churches.

In his letter, he wrote, “I want the Emir of Shinkafi, the governor of Zamfara and the president, to look up to Allah and his Prophet.”

He further stated, “I want to assure you that we are not in contention with the government of Nigeria and we do not want any other country apart from this.”

Last year, the Christian Association of Nigeria uttered, “President Buhari should also direct the Police to arraign all suspected kidnappers, bandits and terrorists in their custody with a view to stopping those who are perpetrating the atrocities. Failure to do this will force the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) to ask our members to embrace the principle of self-defense wherever the security agencies appeared compromised.”

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2021/12/bandits-threat-letter-no-christian-should-be-killed-in-zamfara-can-warns/

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes