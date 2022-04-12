Endless massacres in Nigeria: 70 dead in the latest attack

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Nigeria is a land that is soaking in endless blood. The perpetrators of these massacres utilize ethnic or religious hatred – even if the government is using the traction of “armed gangs.” Therefore, the latest massacre of at least 70 people in the Plateau state – central Nigeria – is a continuation of endless insecurity and massacres that blight this country.

Reports claim that nine villages were attacked on Sunday. Immediately, people began to flee the crisis when possible. However, at least 70 civilians were killed – and it is feared that some people were abducted. Hence, burnt-out houses and cars can be witnessed in the villages attacked.

Voice of America reports, “The Plateau State Police public relations officer, Gabriel Ubah, tells VOA that police have sent reinforcements to the affected villages including Kukawa, Giyanbahu, Dangur and Keren.”

The sad reality is that the government seems incapable of solving countless protracted problems. Hence, ethnic and religious massacres happen year after year with little let-up in the ensuing carnage.

Modern Tokyo Times recently reported (January), “…the latest massacre that killed over 200 villagers in the state of Zamfara was committed by Bello Turji loyalists. However, this “bandit” is clearly an Islamist – and similar to Boko Haram and ISIS – his followers care little about killing ordinary Christians and Muslims. However, they all have an Islamist goal to curtail Christianity and to impose their twisted logic on society.”

Last week, another massacre happened in the same Plateau state. This happened during a festival held for peace – and a bountiful harvest to help local people. However, for the killers of innocent civilians, it was another chance to butcher 17 people and spread fear.

The security forces in Nigeria are overstretched and underfunded to meet endless insecurity. Most important, the government seems incapable of stemming constant massacres and the natural spiral of greater ethnic and religious divisions in society.

https://www.voanews.com/a/police-deploy-to-villages-in-nigeria-s-plateau-state-after-attacks-kill-70-/6524249.html

