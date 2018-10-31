Estrange policy of America towards Pakistan despite the utilization of terrorist groups

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Terrorist and sectarian forces blight Afghanistan based on internal issues and the external intrigues of Pakistan. Hence, it is a very estranged policy by America to declare that Sunni Islamist terrorists will rarely amount to being pursued into Pakistan. Equally, the Pentagon seems to be hinting that it is in the interest of Pakistan to protect regional nations including India. Therefore, just like America’s estranged approach to Turkey, the same can be said about Pakistan.

Under the former president of America, Barack Obama, the United States went into Pakistan in hot pursuit of the Haqqani Network and the Taliban. For example, in 2010 military helicopters from the United States killed at least 50 Sunni Islamist terrorists in Pakistan, belonging to the Haqqani Network. More famously, Osama bin Laden was killed in Abbottabad the following year on the orders of Obama.

Another major incident under Obama is when attack helicopters from the United States killed 28 members of the armed forces of Pakistan in 2011. This happened when it appeared that the Pakistan army was providing cover for retreating Sunni Islamist terrorists belonging to the Taliban.

Therefore, the estranged policy of America appearing to give the Taliban, Haqqani Network, and others, the opportunity to utilize regional areas in Pakistan defies logic. After all, it is abundantly clear that Afghanistan is being destabilized on several fronts and this notably relates to the policies of Pakistan.

Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews (Pajhwok Afghan News), a spokesperson at the Pentagon, said earlier this year, “We have no authority to go into Pakistan.”

He continued, “Say, for example, we have troops in contact and then the Taliban forces go across the border… They are clearly inside Pakistan then. There’s no change with regards to respecting the territorial sovereignty of Pakistan.”

However, in the past American forces did enter Pakistan based on the “inherent right of self-defense.” Equally important, Afghanistan wants a reassurance that Pakistan will be taken to task for its destabilization policy towards central forces based in Kabul. Therefore, with terrorist attacks being never-ending in Afghanistan along with growing sectarian attacks aimed at butchering the Shia, then the policy of America under President Donald Trump will not be welcomed by political elites based in Kabul.

Unbelievably, the Pentagon spokesperson indicated that the armed forces of America are optimistic that “Pakistan will take action because not only do we feel it is going to serve Afghanistan, but it’s going to help protect Pakistan, India and the entire region.”

The above statement will be met with scorn in many political and military circles in Afghanistan and India. After all, the Afghan Taliban, Haqqani Network, Harakat-ul-Mujahideen, Hizbul Mujahideen, Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, the Mullah Nazir Group, and other Sunni Islamist terrorist and sectarian groups, operate openly in various parts of Pakistan. Therefore, Afghanistan and India have much to ponder based on the known intrigues of Pakistan and the estranged policy of America.

