Ethiopia crisis: Tigrayan forces claim to take a strategic town in Amhara

Kanako Mita and Sawako Utsumi

Modern Tokyo Times

The conflict in Ethiopia is escalating again in Tigray and other joining areas. Henceforth, with Tigrayan forces claiming to have taken the town of Dessie in the region of Amhara, Ethiopian central forces and allies are bound to launch a counterattack.

Several massacres have already taken place against the Amhara. This concerns the Amhara being killed by Tigrayan forces and by the Oromo Liberation Army (OLA) in the region of Oromia. Earlier this year, the OLA killed at least 150 Amhara in one massacre – according to the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC).

Of course, all sides – including central Ethiopian forces and their allies – have committed massacres against Tigrayans. This is the sad nature of war whereby innocent civilians on all sides get caught up in the ensuing bloodletting.

Concerning the strategic town of Dessie. Voice of America reports, “The fighters pushed Ethiopian government forces from Dessie and were headed towards the town of Kombolcha, Getachew Reda, spokesperson for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), told Reuters by satellite phone from an undisclosed location.”

Ethiopian government officials have denied the fall of this strategic town. Hence, the central government is claiming that it is TPLF propaganda.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Irrespective of the current situation on the ground, thousands of people have already been killed. Equally tragic, approximately two million people have fled. Hence, vulnerable communities are facing the terrible consequences of war. Also, each new death will increase inter-ethnic and inter-political hatred.”

Ned Price, a spokesperson for the State Department, acknowledged that America is troubled by recent events. He mentioned the actions of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF).

He said, “We urge the TPLF not to use artillery against cities and recall our strong objections to the ENDF airstrikes in Mekelle and other areas of Tigray which have cost countless lives.”

He further stated, “There is no military solution to this conflict, and all parties must begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions.”

It is incumbent on all sides to seek a solution outside the military angle. If not, then the spiral of death will increase dramatically.

In addition, in the shadow of war, food shortages and health-related deaths will result from the convulsions of war.

https://www.voanews.com/a/tigrayan-forces-say-they-have-seized-strategic-town-іn-ethiopia-s-amhara-region/6292016.html

