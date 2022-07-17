Ethnic clashes in Sudan leave over 30 dead in Blue Nile state

Noriko Watanabe and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

The Khartoum authorities in Sudan have declared a curfew in two towns blighted by ethnic clashes. Violence broke out in the Blue Nile state near the border with Ethiopia.

Security forces have entered the area to quell the bloodshed and reduce tensions. Latest reports state that 33 people have been killed – and the death toll might increase further. Hence, with ethnic violence in other parts of the country – for example, Darfur – the government of Sudan seeks to restore order.

Associated Press says, “The local government deployed the military and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces — or RSF — to bring stability to the region. Authorities also imposed a nightly curfew and banned gatherings in the area where the clashes took place.”

Internal political tensions also continue in Sudan. This concerns the seizing of power by elites within the armed forces of Sudan.

Reuters reports, “Sudan’s military seized power from a transitional, civilian-led government in October 2021, triggering mass anti-military protests that have continued for more than eight months.”

In one town blighted by the violence in Roseires, local government officials say that many shops have been damaged concerning ethnic clashes. Also, nearly 40 people have been injured in the ensuing violence in Roseires.

