EU and UK reach a deal but unlikely to pass the Parliament of the United Kingdom

Sawako Uchida and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The endless discussion between the European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom (UK) over Brexit, appears to have finally been reached. Yet, in truth, it is difficult to imagine the latest agreement being passed by the parliament of the UK.

Of course, the agreement also needs to be passed by the parliament of Europe. However, this isn’t a problem because the EU seeks an agreement providing the parliament in the UK will agree. Yet, the perennial problem of an agreement to pass the UK parliament seems most unlikely.

Already, the leaders of the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party), Labour Party, Liberal Democrats Party, Scottish National Party, and smaller parties, are opposed to the new deal. Thus, while some dissenting members of each party may support Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the same applies to dissent inside the Conservative Party. Thus, with the DUP appearing adamant that they will not support the new deal, then it seems that Johnson will be defeated when the UK parliament votes.

Johnson uttered, “We’ve got a great new deal that takes back control — now Parliament should get Brexit done on Saturday so we can move on to other priorities like the cost of living, the NHS, violent crime and our environment.”

Johnson, addressing the concerns of the DUP, stated, “The anti-democratic backstop has been abolished. The people of Northern Ireland will be in charge of the laws that they live by, and – unlike the backstop – will have the right to end the special arrangement if they so choose.”

Not surprisingly, the leader of the main opposition, Jeremy Corbyn, representing the Labour Party, poured cold water on the latest deal. Corbyn uttered, “From what we know, Johnson’s negotiated a worse deal than Theresa May. This sell-out deal risks our rights, protections and NHS. It won’t bring the country together and should be rejected.”

Jo Swinson, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, is overtly pro-EU. Hence, she also rejected the latest deal between the EU and the UK that needs to be ratified by both parliaments. She said, “The next few days will shape the future of our country for generations. I am more determined than ever to #StopBrexit and give the public the final say in a #PeoplesVote.”

Overall, it seems most unlikely that the UK parliament will agree to the new deal based on the DUP being opposed. Thus, Johnson will be hoping that the DUP comes on board given the mutual respect that both parties have. Equally, less dissent inside the Conservatives will exist if the DUP supports the new deal. Yet, it seems unlikely that the DUP will change its current stance, even if a small window still exists. Therefore, more impasse and frustration will likely follow in all directions unless a dramatic DUP u-turn follows.

When a General Election is finally declared both main parties will be in for a rough ride. This notably applies if the Brexit Party turns against the Conservative Party – and many traditional working-class Labour Party voters in Northern England feeling betrayed by Corbyn. Similarly, the Scottish National Party will seek to garner from the mainly pro-EU voting block in Scotland.

Hence, the convulsions of leaving the EU is likely to continue inside the body politic of the UK for years to come. Indeed, the UK may not even survive because of the demands of independence in Scotland gaining from the EU issue. This, in turn, could set off a chain reaction in Wales – not to mention triggering new tensions in Northern Ireland.

Please donate and support the Modern Tokyo Times

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes