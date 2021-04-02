Evidence of ethnic massacre of Tigrayans in Ethiopia reported

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia recently confirmed that massacres had taken place in Tigray. He also said that this applies to both sides in the conflict. Hence, the BBC finding of a massacre of people speaking Tigrayan by the Ethiopian army appears to verify this.

Ethiopia is a multi-ethnic and multi-religious nation that is beset by tensions that can develop rapidly. Thus Ethiopia faces enormous challenges concerning ethnicity, ethnic inequalities, federalism, political differences, power concentration, regional grievances, religion, the unitary state, and other factors.

Abiy recently said, “Reports indicate that atrocities have been committed in the Tigray region.”

Hence with BBC Africa Eye studying video evidence related to one massacre, it backs up condemnation of events that have unfolded in Tigray. This media group reports, “The BBC has confirmed that the massacre took place close to the town of Mahbere Dego in Ethiopia’s northern Tigray region, where the Ethiopian army is fighting the regional forces of the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF).”

The BBC continues, “The next four clips show the unarmed men being led at gunpoint towards the cliff edge, and capture the armed men killing several prisoners and pushing the bodies of the dead over the cliff.”

It is known that the armed forces were speaking Amharic and uniforms match those of the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF). In the fog of war, where propaganda goes hand in hand on all sides, further scrutiny and motives behind the massacre are needed. However, if, as it appears, that this massacre happened by the ENDF then Abiy must tackle this immediately.

Vast numbers of Tigrayans have been uprooted by the ongoing conflict where central Ethiopian forces have the upper hand. Indeed, with the armed forces of Eritrea supporting Ethiopia, the TPLF faces a severe situation. Therefore, both sides must seek a political solution to the crisis and stem the cycle of deaths.

