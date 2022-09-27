First female PM in Italy awaits after right-wing win

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Giorgia Meloni looks set to become the first female leader of Italy. Her party, the Brothers of Italy, and the political parties of Matteo Salvini and Silvio Berlusconi are predicted to have won between 41 and 45 percent. Therefore, a fusion of conservatives to right-wing politicians will control both chambers of power.

Meloni said she wouldn’t rock the boat concerning the Eurozone and supporting Ukraine before the election. However, the personalities of Berlusconi and Salvini are potent. Hence a milder approach to the Russian Federation is anticipated.

Reuters reports, “…the outcome is likely to ring alarm bells in European capitals and on financial markets, given the desire to preserve unity in confronting Russia and concerns over Italy’s daunting debt mountain.”

The final standing of all parties is yet to be announced concerning the Lower House of Parliament and the Senate. However, projections state a healthy majority for right-wing parties in both chambers.

Meloni said, “Italians have sent a clear message in favor of a right-wing government led by Brothers of Italy.”

When speaking to like-minded conservatives and right-wing supporters, Meloni said, “Yes to the natural family, no to the LGBT lobby, yes to sexual identity, no to gender ideology… no to Islamist violence, yes to secure borders, no to mass migration… no to big international finance… no to the bureaucrats of Brussels!”

The BBC reports, “Turnout was dramatically low – 63.82% by the time polls closed – said Italy’s interior ministry, almost 10 points down on 2018. Voting levels were especially poor in southern regions including Sicily.”

Hungary, Poland, and other more conservative-led governments welcome Italy’s election result.

It seems that Meloni will focus initially on the economic convulsions of sanctions on the Russian Federation -followed by issues related to the traditional family and mass immigration.

