Former PM Abe was shot and feared killed in Japan

The influential former leader of Japan, Shinzo Abe, was shot in the city of Nara. It is feared that Abe is dead because authorities have stated he is in “a state of cardiopulmonary arrest.” Therefore, in Japan, this terminology is expressed before announcing the death of someone.
Shockingly, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida – who served under Abe – is still to make a national announcement. However, given the influence of Abe within the internal factions of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, this time gap isn’t excusable.
NHK reports, “Police arrested 41-year-old Yamagami Tetsuya in Nara City for allegedly attempting murder. They say they seized a gun at the site which the suspect was apparently holding.”
Abe was immediately rushed to the Nara Medical University Hospital (Kashihara City). Yet, the local fire department said Abe showed no vital signs of life. However, no official statement is forthcoming at the moment – but the worst is feared.
The BBC reports, “In 2014, there were just six incidents of gun deaths in Japan, as compared to 33,599 in the US. People have to undergo a strict exam and mental health tests in order to buy a gun – and even then, only shotguns and air rifles are allowed.”
Terrorism in 1995 occurred in Tokyo when Aum Shinrikyo killed many people on the Tokyo Underground. In time, 14 people died from this terrorist attack. Hence, the execution of Shoko Asahara – and other upper echelons of Aum Shinrikyo took place in 2018.
In 2007, the Mayor of Nagasaki (Iccho Itoh) was shot dead. Thus, while Japan is relatively free from the high crime that blight nations from America to South Africa, no nation is immune from attacks against politicians. Therefore, increased security needs to be addressed in Japan.
Speculation remains about the reasons for the shooting of Abe. It could be connected to Aum or political ideology. Or it could be a personal reason outside of ideology – or something so trivial that makes no sense. Hence, the police are questioning the suspect to find the truth behind this brutal shooting of the former leader of Japan.
Sketchy information says the shooter might be a former Maritime Self-Defense Force member.
Irrespective of the ideology behind the attack – or non-ideology – it is essential to increase security.
Former PM Abe was shot and feared killed in Japan
Former PM Abe was shot and feared killed in Japan
Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker
Modern Tokyo Times
