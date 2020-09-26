“Go To Travel to include Tokyo but Covid-19 concerns remain
Sawako Utsumi and Noriko Watanabe
Modern Tokyo Times
The “Go To Travel” campaign will finally witness Tokyo joining the club in Japan. However, fears remain because the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Tokyo is ongoing.
Indeed, in the last week – and with bars and other areas of nightlife now opening between normal hours once more – a slight increase in infections is emerging. Hence, for many, it is too soon to include Tokyo because concerns persist. Therefore, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government needs to monitor the new development carefully.
Understandably, the Japanese government wants to assist the economy. Yet, the coronavirus angle means that the situation is very fragile. Thus the threat remains that it could kickstart bouts of coronavirus infections to other parts of Japan.
Despite this, travel agencies and the hotel sector are now accepting reservations that link Tokyo in both directions. Thereby people are being enticed to take advantage of major savings by traveling to and from the capital of Japan.
The starting date for Tokyo is October 1. However, as mentioned, in the last week a slight increase in daily infections occurred in Tokyo. Therefore, the situation remains fragile.
Modern Tokyo Times reported yesterday, “In the last few weeks, the numbers of coronavirus (Covid-19) daily infections have come down in Tokyo from fresh highs in August. Yet, this week, a slight daily increase from the week before is creating concern. Hence, the second-highest alert level remains in place in Tokyo.”
Indeed, while the average daily infection in the last seven days went up from 149 to 181, the daily infection today reached 220. Hence, with bars and the nightlife time being expanded only a few days ago, the tourism angle related to Tokyo appears to be a gamble.
https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.
https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis
https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics
https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics
