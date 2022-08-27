Greece under Mitsotakis: Corruption, spyware, and anti-Russia

Kanako Mita, Sawako Utsumi, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis of Greece involves himself in anti-Russia rhetoric. Mitsotakis, educated in America, is firmly in the pro-America camp against the traditional friend of the Russian Federation. Therefore, despite Greece being blighted by a major deficit and holding high debt that amounts to 189% of GDP, he continues to support Ukraine militarily.

Greek Cypriots (Cypriot Greeks) still have part of their island occupied by NATO Turkey. This occupation entails the erasure of Orthodox Christianity in occupied Northern Cyprus and demographic changes. However, it appears that Mitsotakis is more concerned about doing the bidding of America concerning events in Ukraine and the indigenous Russians and non-ethnic Russians who support the Russian Federation in the Donbass (Donbas) region.

Pasok – an opposition party in Greece – claims the intelligence services spied on the leader of this political party. This concerns Predator (spyware) and phone bugging. If this is proven correct: it says much about the European Union these days and paints a negative picture of Greece under Mitsotakis.

Nikos Androukalis, the leader of Pasok, said, “I never expected the Greek government to follow me with these darkest practices. All this proves that Mitsotakis and his government are exposing the country internationally.”

Reuters reports, “There are also concerns, though. Mitsotakis didn’t seem terribly interested in fighting corruption. He effectively wiped the slate clean for many financiers accused of criminal breach of trust and gave what amounted to an amnesty to large tax evaders. He also centralized power, changing the law so that the intelligence service reported to his office.”

The European Union (EU) appears to be throwing fiscal conservatism and outright racism “out of the bed.” From anti-Russian statements that seek to ban Russians from entering the EU – to endless propaganda that mocks Russian culture along with geopolitical bias that solely supports the Ukrainian nationalist narrative. After all, Russians in the Donbass (Donbas) region – and pro-Russians from several non-Russian ethnic groups that fear Ukrainian nationalism – exist naturally concerning being bombed by Ukraine in this region since 2014 (following on from anti-Russian linguistic and cultural policies in Ukraine).

A senior European lawmaker (reports Bloomberg) is hinting that the European Union – and the government of Greece – must probe the spyware scandal thoroughly and speedily. This concerns spyware (Predator) being used against a senior politician and a journalist.

Nikos Marantzidis, professor of Balkan, Slavic, and Oriental Studies at the University of Macedonia, uttered, “Greek public opinion has a Russophile dimension, friendly feelings linked to history, a common culture based on Orthodoxy and for some, mistrust towards the West.”

Mitsotakis and his anti-Russian Federation stance are being weakened by his lack of concern in tackling corruption, the spyware scandal, and other negative angles under his leadership. What did NATO do for the Kosovo Orthodox Christian Serbs and Orthodox Christians of Northern Cyprus?

If Greece faces fresh economic convulsions, corruption is continuously brushed under the carpet, the spyware scandal mushrooms, and other ills – Mitsotakis will come under mounting pressure.

