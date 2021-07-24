Haiti assassination will not stop America from training foreign fighters: Biden’s anti-Haiti past and CIA

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

If the leader of the United States had been assassinated by military members trained in a foreign nation, the outcry and repercussions would be extremely high. However, under President Biden, an individual who spoke disparagingly about Haiti in the past, it seems that America will take few measures to prevent another political assassination by forces they train.

The recent assassination of President Jovenel Moïse is being brushed under the American carpet. Of the 25 captured assassins, the majority being connected to Colombia, it is known that seven received military training by the security apparatus of America.

It is known in the past that America trained death squads in countless nations throughout the continent of South America (Central America and Latin America). Hence, the CIA supported death squads and foreign militaries fighting an array of left-wing forces and helping to overthrow democratic forces in Chile and Guatemala.

CIA involvement in Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, El Salvador, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay, and others, led to untold numbers of deaths. Thus the murky past of America, irrespective of under a Democrat or Republican administration, of working with authoritarian governments who ruled by fear and torture is well known – from Operation Condor in South America to other brutal deeds throughout Central and Latin America.

Thus the assassination of Moïse in Haiti is a grim reminder of the murky ties of America with forces that care little about human rights and democracy. Of course, the murky assassination in Haiti isn’t related to the CIA unlike in past decades that even witnessed trained personnel killing outspoken members of the Catholic clergy. Therefore, the Biden administration should offer an olive branch to Haiti and democratic forces throughout the Americas based on past misdeeds – instead, more arrogance is forthcoming.

Voice of America reports, “The United States will not reconsider the type of training it provides to foreign military members despite finding that seven of the 25 individuals arrested in the assassination of Haiti’s president were at one time trained by the U.S.”

Shockingly, John Kirby put Biden’s politically correct spin on history. Kirby, the Pentagon Press Secretary, said, “I know of no plans right now as a result of what happened in Haiti for us to reconsider or to change this very valuable, ethical leadership training that we continue to provide to partners in the Western Hemisphere and to partners around the world.”

The BBC sums up this past “ethical leadership” when just focusing on El Salvador alone. Of course, the same applies to other nations where the numbers killed were even higher. Concerning El Salvador, the BBC reports, “To defeat the rebels, the US equipped and trained an army which kidnapped and disappeared more than 30,000 people, and carried out large-scale massacres of thousands of old people women and children.”

Bill Clinton, the former leader of America in distant times, equally apologized for the deeds of America in Guatemala. The Guardian reports, “Mr. Clinton made the apology in Guatemala City during his current four-nation visit to central America. It followed the publication last month of the findings of the independent Historical Clarification Commission which concluded that the US was responsible for most of the human rights abuses committed during the 36-year war in which 200,000 people died.”

Hence, recent events in Haiti and the role of trained American assassins are a grim reminder of the brutal misdeeds of this nation, even if the nuance is different concerning recent events in Haiti. Therefore, the Biden administration should not brush the event under the counter-insurgency carpet.

Biden spoke disparagingly about Haiti in the past. He said, many decades ago, “If Haiti, a God awful thing to say, if Haiti just quietly sunk into the Caribbean or rose up 300 feet, it wouldn’t matter a whole lot in terms of our interest.”

The Guardian reports, “More Haitians have been removed to Haiti in the weeks since President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris took office than during all of fiscal year 2020,” according to the Invisible Wall report, published by the Haitian Bridge Alliance, the Quixote Center, and the UndocuBlack Network.”

Hence, it isn’t surprising that Biden’s response to events in Haiti is underwhelming despite requests from Haiti for support.

http://news.bbc.co.uk/2/hi/americas/1891145.stm

https://www.voanews.com/usa/us-training-foreign-militaries-continue-despite-haiti-assassination

https://www.theguardian.com/world/1999/mar/12/jeremylennard.martinkettle

