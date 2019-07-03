Heavy rainfall in Japan is lashing down on Kyushu

Kanako Itamae and Chika Mori

Modern Tokyo Times

Heavy rainfall is continuing to lash it down in two prefectures in the Kyushu region of Japan. Hence, more than one million people have been told to evacuate in parts of Kagoshima and Miyazaki because of serious worries about the situation.

Sadly, Japan is blighted by many forms of natural disasters, from earthquakes to landslides, and from typhoons to devastating tsunamis. Thereby, last year many people perished because of the horrendous heat and based on landslides related to heavy rain – and other natural disasters. Therefore, in recent years Japan is taking more pro-active measures in order to reduce the loss of life.

It is known that one elderly person perished in the city of Kagoshima based on a mudslide that hit her home. Authorities, fearing further loss of life, have ordered the immediate evacuation of just over one million people until the threat relinquishes. However, the task of this is extremely complex and this applies to logistics, available places to evacuate to, lone and frail elderly people who are isolated, and the remoteness of parts of the worse hit areas.

The BBC reports, “Weather officials say 1,000mm (39in) of rain has fallen on Kyushu island since Friday, and Japan’s Meteorological Agency forecasts the rains will continue into next week.”

Alarmingly, Japan’s Meteorological Agency is warning that Kyushu could get an expectant monthly rainfall in the space of just one single day. It is also feared that other parts of Japan will be hit. For example, warnings are being given for the island of Shikoku and adjacent areas.

Overall, it appears likely that the death toll will increase in the following days because of the seriousness of the warnings being given by all the appropriate agencies.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-48850111

