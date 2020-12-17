High daily Covid-19 deaths continue unabated in Europe

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

The coming festive period in Europe remains tainted by high daily deaths from the coronavirus (Covid-19). Indeed, despite the optimism surrounding new vaccines, it is abundantly clear that deaths will continue to flow for many months – at the least.

Deaths flowed earlier in Europe from the coronavirus but the latest wave is engulfing more nations on this continent to a higher level. In the last few days, daily deaths are Italy 846, Germany 749, the United Kingdom 612, Poland 605, the Russian Federation 596, France 492, Spain 388, Ukraine 233, Bulgaria 191, and Hungary 165.

Other European nations also continue to suffer high daily deaths. Hence, the crisis is more severe for many nations during the second wave in Central Europe and Eastern Europe. For nations including Belgium, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom, the first wave was extremely brutal. Therefore, these nations are witnessing a second major upsurge.

The Russian Federation seems to be engulfed by a continuing crisis that is similar to Brazil, Iran, Mexico, and the United States. In other words, once the Russian Federation became blighted by the coronavirus, it is a continuous problem.

Current deaths in the worst-hit European nations are Italy 66,567, the United Kingdom 65,520 (over 77,000 ONS deaths with Covid-19 on the death certificate), France 59,361, Spain 48,596, the Russian Federation 48,564, Germany 24,441, Poland 23,914, Belgium 18,178, Ukraine 15,744, Romania 13,862, the Netherlands 10,246, Czechia 9,882, Sweden 7,802, Hungary 7,381, Switzerland 6,379, Bulgaria 6,196, and deaths have occurred in other European nation to a high level.

The above figures highlight nations that are currently facing a new upsurge – to nations where deaths are coming down once more. For example, Germany is facing an increasing problem with recent new highs of daily deaths.

Hence, with the festive period soon to begin in Europe – and the onset of winter – deaths will continue to flow from coronavirus.

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

