Hokkaido and anxiety over Covid-19 in Sapporo: Entertainment district again

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The city of Sapporo in the prefecture of Hokkaido is suddenly witnessing new coronavirus (Covid-19) highs. Sadly, once more, of major concern is the sex entertainment district of Sapporo – just like what happened in Tokyo and other cities. Therefore, if the situation isn’t contained new infections will spread further afield in Sapporo and other parts of Hokkaido.

It is widely believed that new highs will occur this week following on from the trends of last week. Hence, another cycle of coronavirus containment will be set in motion. However, for ordinary Japanese nationals, people are fed-up with sex entertainment districts and the nightlife angle often being the harbinger of new highs that eventually spreads to wider society.

The local government is especially concerned about the Susukino sex entertainment and nightlife angle in the spread of new coronavirus infections. Thus fresh requests for various angles to Susukino to shut down between 22:00 to 05:00 have been made. This relates to bars, the sex entertainment angle and hostess clubs, restaurants, and other areas of nightlife.

Akimoto Katsuhiro, the Mayor of Sapporo, uttered, “We have entered a very tough stage of the epidemic.”

Recently, the Governor of Hokkaido, Suzuki Naomichi said, “We are deeply alarmed by this danger. Winter is coming, so this is a crucial time as we work to keep the outbreak in check.”

However, just like events in Tokyo, once more the sex entertainment and nightlife angle threatens people in wider society. Hence, with this angle being known – and despite the increase in awareness and procedures to make it safer – it is maddening for the majority of citizens that a known route of coronavirus keeps on happening.

