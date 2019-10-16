HP beefs up cybersecurity on its latest consumer laptop

Introduction

HP releases a new laptop every year, so why is their soon-to-be-released Spectre laptop so special? Well, as it turns out, HP decided to go all out with security this time around, and the new Spectre x360 13 reflects their new focus on security, if the press release is anything to go by.. How so? Allow me to tell you and let you know all about HP’s new

Security Features Galore

First off, the new Spectre laptop will have the ability to turn off the webcam with a simple switch located on the outside of the laptop. This way, users don’t have to worry about someone hacking their webcam and using it to snoop on them like that one episode of Black Mirror.

The microphone will be able to be muted with a simple button press as well. An LED indicator will be included to show if the mic is currently muted or not. Not as impressive as the webcam solution, but nice to have nonetheless.

While not being available until January 2020 (according to HP), an optional privacy screen will be available for the laptop, keeping your laptop screen safe from prying eyes at work or at your coffee shop. Privacy screens do hinder the display a little bit, but I’d take privacy over color accuracy any day, but be aware of that in case you need a laptop for art or similar jobs.

Last but certainly not least is HP’s new partnership with ExpressVPN. The new Spectre laptop will come preinstalled with the program, along with a free 30-day trial for new laptop users. If you’ve never heard of a VPN or have never used one, this is a good chance to finally try one out, and I’d recommend it too, especially since it’s a laptop.

With a laptop, you’re bound to use it out in public. For example, you may bring it to work with you and use the public network there, or you might go to the local coffee shop to wind down and relax while working. Either way, you’re on a public network, and your data is at risk of being intercepted by an experienced cybercriminal. VPNs fix that by encrypting your data, making sure that you can use your laptop in peace, no matter where you are. It makes sense for a VPN to be bundled with a laptop after all.

It’s not often that a tech company partners with a VPN company, which is why this laptop has been making waves with this news. I’m still in shock! Most of the time, companies tend to partner with anti-virus companies which, while still helpful, are not needed as much as a VPN. Come on, Windows Defender is free and works just as well as most other anti-virus programs!

However, HP’s partnership with ExpressVPN aims to normalize these types of partnerships, (hopefully) bringing awareness to the numerous security solutions that exist for Internet users. If not, then at least they gave us a pretty good deal, right?

Conclusion

HP’s new laptop seems set to be one of their best laptops with, much-needed security improvements and other, non-listed improvements (such as a 22-hour battery life). HP’s new Spectre laptop is set to release this October, so if interested, keep an eye out for it.

And if you’re at all interested in using a VPN, take some time to sit down and research the benefits of a VPN. It won’t hurt and I’m sure you’ll find that using a VPN is worth the small subscription fee you pay for it.

Jack is an accomplished cybersecurity expert with years of experience under his belt at TechWarn, a trusted digital agency to world-class cybersecurity companies. A passionate digital safety advocate himself, Jack frequently contributes to tech blogs and digital media sharing expert insights on cybersecurity and privacy tools.

Article by TurnOnVPN

TurnOnVPN is a non-profit organization focusing on a free and unimpeded internet for all. We take part in numerous online events, aimed at promoting a safe, secure, and censor-free Internet.

https://www.turnonvpn.org/

TurnOnVPN kindly provided this special guest article for the Modern Tokyo Times.