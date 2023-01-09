Humanitarian aid reaches more people in Tigray and Afar: Ethiopia

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

Increasing humanitarian assistance is reaching the hardest-hit regions of Northern Tigray and Afar. This assistance is increasing after the political breakthrough between the Ethiopian government and the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to cease hostilities.

The UN in October said that approximately 5.4 million people faced food insecurity and malnutrition in Tigray. However, roughly 60% of the people targeted for humanitarian assistance have now been reached.

Voice of America reports, “Debebe Zewdie, spokesman for Ethiopia’s National Disaster and Risk Management Commission, says they have reached areas other aid groups cannot, including border areas near Eritrea, where they have given food to about 81,000 people.”

Debede stated that Ethiopia had provided emergency assistance to roughly 8 million people. This concerns the regions of Afar, Amahara, and Tigray.

Lee Jay Walker says, “The war led to vast numbers of deaths and ethnic massacres committed by all sides. Millions of people fled and food insecurity, malnutrition, and increasing poverty became the norm in the hardest-hit regions. Therefore, it is hoped that all major parties to the conflict will uphold and strengthen dialogue.”

Tensions remain in various parts of Ethiopia. For example, recent clashes have occurred in the region of southern Oromia involving the Oromo and Amhara.

Millions of people continue to need assistance.

https://www.voanews.com/a/critical-malnutrition-in-ethiopia-as-aid-response-continues/6906987.html

