Hungary praises cooperation in Central Europe: Visegrad and reaching out

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Prime Minister of Hungary praised regional cooperation throughout Central Europe. At the same time, Viktor Orbán expressed his hope in furthering ties to a greater level with Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia.

Hungary is in the Visegrad Four along with Czechia (Czech Republic), Poland, and Slovakia. Equally important, the leader of Austria Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is conservative. Hence Kurz shares many common grounds with the Visegrad Four. Therefore, the cultural roots of Europe are firmly embedded within the Visegrad Four and Austria.

It should be highlighted that in recent years Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom have both witnessed increasing Islamic terrorist attacks. Similarly, crime rates and endless mass non-European immigration is raising divisions in society. Likewise, endless political correctness is eroding the rich heritage of France and the United Kingdom. Thus one spark and convulsions can result quickly.

Indeed, during the coronavirus crisis (Covid-19) violence erupted in the suburbs of Brussels and Paris. Then tensions in America resulted in violence in the United Kingdom and Belgium once more. This included attacks against the police and war memorials.

This all took place despite horrendous deaths from coronavirus in Belgium, France, and the United Kingdom. Therefore, the political leaders of Hungary – and other Central European nations – value the common European Home based on the legacy of Christianity, indigenous culture, heritage, and traditions.

Orbán said, “We’re happy to build a shared future with a Slovenia, Slovakia, Croatia and Serbia that are each proud of themselves as nations.”

Hungary and other Visegrad nations along with Austria are developing greater infrastructural links. All nations are focused on innovation and utilizing the respective strengths of each nation that benefits the entire region. Thus with Croatia, Serbia, and Slovenia being brought in based on new trade developments, political support, railway links – and other important areas – then an innovative Europe is emerging outside the negative clutches of France and Germany.

Of course, Hungary and other nations in Central Europe desire cordial and strong economic relations with France and Germany. However, Hungary, like Poland, is proud of its rich heritage. Hence both nations want to modernize on the roots of the past while being innovative in the area of business and technology.

Orbán said, “The hundred years of quarantine, the hundred years of solitude since Trianon have ended.”

He continued, “It’s great to have allies, good neighbors, and we can prepare together for the future.”

Pointedly, Orbán uttered, “Compared to Western Europe, we’re the island of peace and safety.”

Hungary is a vibrant nation that witnessed enormous convulsions in the last 100 years based on the meddling of outside nations. This led to the enormous loss of territory and oppression under the Soviet Union. Yet, despite enormous adversity, the nation of Hungary now faces a bright future.

Orbán said, “We haven’t been this strong in a hundred years. Our political, spiritual, economic and cultural gravitational force is growing day by day. The return of Hungarians has begun.”

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes