Immigrant tensions in South Africa lay with the ANC

Kanako Mita and Noriko Watanabe

Modern Tokyo Times

The African National Congress (ANC) continues to fail the poor of South Africa. From high unemployment, inadequate housing, and the endless stream of various ethnic African immigrant groups entering the nation. Therefore, recent tensions concerning undocumented immigrants are reverberating in parts of the country.

Many Americans – alarmed by undocumented immigrants and a chaotic border – share similar views to South Africans, who are equally fed up with the situation in their own country. The same eco exists in several major cities in Turkey – similar to France, Malaysia, and countless nations. Therefore, easy words like “bigotry,” “racism,” “intolerance,” “xenophobia,” and others are utilized by the political elites so that they don’t have to address the real issues.

Hence, for the upwardly mobile who have little to fear from mass immigration and cultural changes, this world is a million miles away from the unemployed and indigenous poor – from France to Malaysia – from Turkey to South Africa – and so forth. Despite several decades of ANC power, this party continues to fail a large part of society. Therefore, vast numbers of people suffer the effects of unemployment, low wages, limited opportunities, poor housing, and high criminality.

Lee Jay Walker says, “Unemployment in South Africa reached 35.3% in the last quarter of 2021. Thus a staggering 7.9 million people have no work. Thus with millions of working poor – alongside 7.9 million people without work – this is the testimony of the crisis. Therefore, it is too easy to cry “racism,” “xenophobia,” and “bigotry” because it is sheer desperation.”

The latest death of an immigrant from Zimbabwe isn’t anything new. Several attacks have occurred in recent years against undocumented immigrants – and immigrants in general – which resulted in deaths. However, it is disingenuous for the ANC – and wealthy liberals – to point the finger at the marginalized. After all, this anger is because the ANC isn’t addressing the concerns of the indigenous poor who are marginalized in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said, “Vigilante force-like organization taking illegal actions […] always mutate into wanton violence.”

He should also clarify that people feel betrayed by the ANC and the crisis reverberating in South Africa concerns mass unemployment and the indigenous feeling alienated.

