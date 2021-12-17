Imperfect return of PM Hamdok backed by Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, and the US

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The agreed reinstatement of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok – former senior United Nations (UN) official – was welcomed by the Quad for Sudan group. This consists of America, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and the United Kingdom.

However, the fear of the deal between supporters of the coup under General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Hamdok is the Myanmar scenario. In other words, the military still will maintain many checks and balances. Therefore, a possible future coup might lead to military rule.

America, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom have good intentions. This pertains to restoring the path of democracy under Hamdok and other key figures. However, with the power dynamics being internal – outside of enormous economic leverages – the imperfect deal is better than what was feared after the coup took place in Sudan.

Voice of America reports, “Sudanese military leaders struck a deal with civilian political forces on November 21 to return Hamdok to power after he was deposed in an October 25 military coup and spent nearly four weeks under house arrest.”

Hence, the recent reinstatement of Hamdok empowers him to lead the political transition. However, the government he leads will be fragile concerning recent events. Therefore, the sharing of power alongside the military until projected elections in 2023 means a future Myanmar scenario still exists.

It is essential that America, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom – and the European Union – provide economic and political assistance to Sudan in the interim period. Equally, the strengthening of ties must remain a priority given the geopolitical significance of Sudan.

Trepidation remains among opponents of the deal.

