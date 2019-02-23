India and Iran suffer heavy losses after terrorists utilizing Pakistan claim both attacks

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

India and Iran have suffered heavy losses after two separate terrorist attacks have killed many security forces. It is known that 27 members of the Revolutionary Guards in Iran were killed after Islamic terrorists ignited a suicide car attack. Similarly, in India, at least 44 paramilitary police officers were killed after Islamists attacked a bus laden with heavy explosives in Kashmir. Therefore, both nations are in mourning after suffering enormous losses at the hands of different terrorist groups.

Yet, despite the terrorist groups being different, it is known that both utilize Pakistan and this fact will cause regional reverberations. Jaish al-Adl (the Amry of Justice) claimed immediate responsibility for the attack against Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

The BBC reports, “Jaish al-Adl (Army of Justice) has declared it is fighting for the rights of Iran’s Sunni Muslims, who complain of discrimination by the Shia establishment…The group has carried out several recent attacks against security personnel in Sistan-Baluchestan, which has a large mainly Sunni ethnic Baluchi community.”

Meanwhile, in Kashmir, the brutal terrorist attack by Jaish-e Mohammed is known to have killed 44 paramilitary police officers. Hence, India, just like Iran, is requesting that Pakistan reigns in terrorist forces.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India stated, “I strongly condemn this dastardly attack. The sacrifices of our brave security personnel shall not go in vain.”

The Foreign Ministry of India stipulated strongly, “We demand that Pakistan stop supporting terrorists and terror groups operating from their territory and dismantle the infrastructure operated by terrorist outfits to launch attacks in other countries

Hassan Rouhani, the President of Iran, uttered in reference to Pakistan, “Should such a trend continue and they fail to prevent terrorists, we will have the right based on law and international regulations to pursue our rights in due course.”

The Iran Project stipulates, “Iranian military and police officials voice concern over the presence of terrorist groups in Pakistan’s territories, criticizing the Pakistani army and border police’s lax control over shared borders.”

It is clear that India and Iran are disillusioned by the role of terrorist forces in Pakistan. Indeed, in recent times the nation of Iran is seeing greater Sunni Islamist Takfiri militancy in border areas between Iran and Pakistan.

The Washington Post reports, “The bombing also raised the specter of possible Iranian retaliation targeting a Sunni militant group called Jaish al-Adl that claimed the attack, which largely operates across the border in nuclear-armed Pakistan. Recent militant assaults inside Iran have sparked retaliatory ballistic missile strikes in Iraq and Syria.”

It remains to be seen how India and Iran will respond respectively because different factors are at play despite the Sunni Islamist angle in both terrorist groups. Despite this, it is clear that Afghanistan, India, and Iran all suffer from terrorist and geopolitical intrigues in Pakistan – despite Pakistan denying this.

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-india-kashmir-attacks/india-says-pakistan-based-jaish-e-mohammed-carried-out-kashmir-attack-idUSKCN1Q32H4

https://www.dw.com/en/kashmir-suicide-car-bomb-kills-at-least-33-indian-soldiers/a-47523394

