Indonesia earthquake kills many children: Hundreds die

Sawako Utsumi and Sawako Uchida

Modern Tokyo Times

According to several media agencies, the death toll in the earthquake that hit the Cianjur region is now 252. Of these, many are children.

Rescue workers responded quickly when the earthquake struck – searching for trapped people amid the destruction of homes and educational facilities.

The Guardian reports, “Monday afternoon’s quake, centered in the Cianjur region of West Java province, struck at a depth of 6.2 miles (10km), triggering landslides and damaging buildings, including thousands of homes.”

Local government officials reported that 252 people were killed. Just over 30 people remain unaccounted for and over 350 people with various injuries.

Reuters reports, “Many children were killed in an earthquake in Indonesia when their schools collapsed, officials said on Tuesday, as rescuers raced to reach people trapped in rubble in a devastated town on Java island.”

The deaths of many children relate to the time of the earthquake. Thus, one-minute children were focused on studying: then, suddenly, the earthquake brought death and destruction.

President Joko Widodo of Indonesia traveled to the devasted region. He said, “My instruction is to prioritize evacuating victims that are still trapped under rubble,” said the president.”

The construction of buildings and educational facilities is often poorly built. This led to the deaths of many.

