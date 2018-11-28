Iran and the state apparatus that crushes dissent: Elitist oppression and Evin Prison

Murad Makhmudov, Chika Mori, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The nation of Iran is using the state apparatus in order to crush countless demonstrations that break out from time to time. Hence, the judiciary made it known earlier this year that “alleged rioters” face the death penalty. Despite this, major European powers were extremely tepid to the response of state oppression in Iran. Therefore, apart from America and a few other nations condemning Iran, the political and religious elites feel emboldened to crush demonstrators by all means possible. This is based on the policy of human rights at home for democratic nations that turn a blind eye and silence abroad when oppression is severe based on vested economic interests.

Sadly, it is known that three demonstrators perished in Evin Prison in the early part of this year and the same tyrannical state continues to rule by fear. Also, despite Iran utilizing the Shia clergy to crush dissent internally, the same pro-Shia stance isn’t followed externally. For example, Iran still trades with anti-Shia Malaysia and despite NATO Turkey utilizing Sunni Islamists – and other proxies against Syria – both Iran and Turkey have more than cordial relations. This highlights that Syria is “a proxy war among trading partners.”

The notorious Evin Prison is a place where torture is perpetrated against innocents in Iran. Hence, one can only imagine the final hours of Sina Ghanbari when this individual passed from this world based on the tyranny of the state apparatus of Iran. Of course, the same applies to so many who have died at the hands of the state apparatus – and, to future victims based on the inadequate response of the international community.

Nasrin Sotoudeh, a human rights lawyer, is extremely worried that many individuals will face the wrath of the state apparatus in 2018. This individual is right to be concerned.

Modern Tokyo Times stipulated recently, “The clerical and political elites have decided to deploy the Revolutionary Guards in Iran, in order to crush growing dissent throughout the country. At the same time, the judiciary is threatening to execute people deemed to be rioting. Therefore, the Islamic Republic of Iran is merely confirming its rule by fear – after all, how else can you justify the threat of execution for “alleged rioting?”

The state apparatus in Iran may crush sporadic demonstrations based on fear and the threat of death based on the diktats of the judiciary – and by crushing individuals in prison. Yet, the reverberations of “People are begging, the supreme leader is acting like God!” will remain.

