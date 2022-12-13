Iran executes people behind closed legal doors: Shameful Japan

Kanako Mita, Noriko Watanabe, and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The government of Iran is executing people behind closed door-hearings where the tyranny of the state apparatus knows no decent boundaries. In the current climate, the Iranian political elites and Ayatollah Khamenei seek to suppress the protests with the threat of death.

Since the brutal death of Masha Amini (22), protests continue throughout Iran. Thus hundreds more have been killed by the machinery of tyranny that is wielded against protesters.

Mohammad Khatami, the former leader of Iran, notified the authoritarian ruling elites to rescind the path of persecution. The BBC reports, “The two-term reformist president, who served between 1997 and 2005, described “woman, life, freedom” as a “beautiful slogan,” and said that it showed Iranian society was moving toward a better future.”

Voice of America reports on the second person executed by the state apparatus. This news agency says, “The Mizan news agency run by Iran’s judiciary said Majidreza Rahnavard was publicly hanged Monday in the city of Mashhad. Rahnavard was accused of fatally stabbing two security force members last month in Mashhad.”

However, with the hearing behind closed doors: a fully legal and transparent trial will have evaded Rahnavard. Equally, the government of Iran isn’t addressing why people feel desperate to risk their lives.

The BBC reports, “The first execution linked to the protests took place last Thursday, when Mohsen Shekari was hanged, triggering widespread condemnation.”

JAPAN

Shamefully, the leader of Japan recently met the leader of Iran. Other meetings have also taken place with smiles on all sides.

In late September, the website of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan reported, “Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for the letter of condolence from President Raisi on the passing of former Prime Minister Abe, and expressed his intention to cooperate towards the further strengthening of the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran…In addition, Prime Minister Kishida emphasized the importance of ensuring maritime security and the safety of navigation and explained Japan’s efforts in the field.”

Kishida expressed the “friendly relationship” between Iran and Japan – and the need to focus on the “safety of navigation.” The latter part is shockingly callous because Kishida is disregarding the internal crisis.

Iran Human Rights (IHR) says, “The risk of torture and ill-treatment of protesters is serious and the use of live ammunition against protesters is an international crime… The world must defend the Iranian people’s demands for their fundamental rights.”

However, the Japanese government under Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi show little concern. Hayashi also praised the “historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran.”

Hayashi during his meeting with the Minister of Petroleum of Iran (Javad Owji) said, “At the outset, Minister Hayashi expressed his intention to strengthen the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran carrying on the diplomatic legacy of former Prime Minister Abe, who placed great importance on the relationship with Iran. In response, Minister Owji offered his sincere condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Abe and expressed his respect for former Prime Minister Abe, who made great efforts to enhance the bilateral relationship between Japan and Iran.”

Kishida and Hayashi spoke politely about Iran despite young girls and others already being killed by the tyranny of the state apparatus. Indeed, they shockingly took photo opportunities with Iranian political elites. Therefore, despite global coverage of the mass protests in Iran – at least 83 people had been killed by this time – the Kishida administration coldly ignores this despite both political elites often declaring “the rule of international law” and “human rights.”

IRAN

Khatami – despite condemning recent events – seeks to preserve the Iranian Revolution. Albeit, tamed by the tyranny of the state. Yet, the sister of Ayatollah Khamenei is more outspoken.

Badri Hosseini Khamenei said, “I think it is appropriate now to declare that I oppose my brother’s actions and I express my sympathy with all mothers mourning the crimes of the Islamic Republic, from the time of Khomeini to the current era of the despotic caliphate of Ali Khamenei.”

She pointedly declared, “Ali Khamenei’s Revolutionary Guards and mercenaries should lay down their weapons as soon as possible and join the people before it is too late.”

Masha Amini (22), Sarina Esmailzadeh (16), Hadis Najafi (22), and Nika Shakarami (16) should be alive and enjoying life along with many others. Instead, they have all been killed by the state apparatus that seeks to hide the truth.

Kishida and Hayashi simply brushed the crisis under the Japanese business and geopolitical carpet.

https://www.voanews.com/a/second-iranian-detainee-executed-over-alleged-protest-crime/6872248.html

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-middle-east-63939428

