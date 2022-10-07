Iran is killing its youth: Hadis, Masha, Nika, and Sarina

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Iranian Revolution of 1979 is devouring young female martyrs who merely seek greater freedom. Hence, the Islamic Revolution is burying young ladies in graves – to preserve its tyranny over society.

Masha Amini (22), Sarina Esmailzadeh (16), Hadis Najafi (22), and Nika Shakarami (16) should be alive and enjoying life. Instead, they have all been killed by the state apparatus that seeks to hide the truth.

Other protesters, male and female alike, have been killed since the death of Masha became known. The trigger was the cause of Masha’s death and the utter brutality that befell this innocent young lady.

The BBC reports, “Protests have been taking place in countries outside Iran, in support of opposition to the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who died having spent time in police custody… The 22-year-old was arrested in Tehran in Iran on 13 September by morality police officers for allegedly violating the strict law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.”

Hadis Najafi was shot dead during protests against the brutal death of Masha. Another martyr, the young teenager Sarina Esmailzadeh, was beaten brutally by batons and died from her injuries. They both died in the environs of Karaj. However, not content, the state apparatus then sought to silence family members who were still in mourning.

Before her death, Sarina said, “Nothing feels better than freedom.”

The Washington Post reports, “Nika Shakarami disappeared in Tehran on Sept. 20 after burning her headscarf in protest and being followed by security forces, her family told BBC Persian, citing the account of a friend who was with her at the time. The government then refused to disclose her whereabouts, stole her body for a secret burial and pressured relatives to make false statements about how she died, the family alleges.”

Tyranny in Iran since the Islamic Revolution is nothing new. For example, Ayatollah Hussein-Ali Montazeri wrote to Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in the 1980s and said, “Did you know that young women are raped in some of the prisons of the Islamic Republic?”

Iran Human Rights says, “According to information obtained by Iran Human Rights, at least 154 people have been killed in the nationwide protests. At least nine are believed to have been under 18 years of age but have not all been verified through document evidence. Iran Human Rights is working to obtain confirmation of their ages.”

The mighty Islamic Revolution fears the voices of its youth! Therefore, even young teenage girls and young ladies aren’t spared by the bloodthirsty government – that rules by fear.

https://iranhr.net/en/articles/5508/

