Iran is killing its youth: Minors brutally killed

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Iranian Revolution of 1979 is devouring its youth for merely seeking minor freedoms. Thus the latest protests stem from the brutal death of Masha Amini (22) after being arrested by the Islamist morality police.

Since protests erupted after the death of Masha, 28 minors have died at the hands of the state apparatus. Hence, over four decades since the Islamic Revolution of 1979 ushered in a new Iran, the state apparatus is killing its youth over the dress code. Of course, discontent prevails over countless issues – but the death of Masha is the catalyst for the latest bloodshed in Iran.

Masha Amini (22), Sarina Esmailzadeh (16), Hadis Najafi (22), Nika Shakarami (16), and many others should be alive and enjoying life. However, 28 minors have been killed since protests rocked Iran with overall fatal deaths nearing 200.

The number of minors killed in countless brutal ways was 18 by October 8. However, the Iranian Society for Protecting the Rights of the Child now reports the deaths of 28 children.

Even after death, the state apparatus seeks to humiliate and mock. For example, the BBC reports, “Nika’s family have said they located her body at the mortuary 10 days after she went missing, and that they were only allowed by officials to see her face for a few seconds in order to identify her. Atash has also said that the Revolutionary Guards told her that Nika was in their custody for five days and then handed over to prison authorities.”

Nika’s mother said, “Like Nika, I have been against compulsory hijab since I was a child. But my generation was not brave enough to protest… People my age accepted years of suppression, intimidation and humiliation, but my daughter protested and she had every right to do so.”

In the Kurdish area of Sanandaj in Western Iran, the state apparatus opened fire on protesters. At least 5 were killed on Sunday. However, the death toll is likely to increase.

Reuters reports, “Tensions have been especially high in Kurdish regions, given Amini’s ethnic background. Human rights groups say Iran’s Kurdish minority of more than 10 million has long been oppressed – a charge the Islamic Republic denies.”

In one popular tweet – reported in Iran International – it said, “You had ‘separated’ us for 43 years: men from women, the younger from the older generation, the Kurds from the Turks, The Luris from the Baluchis, the Persian speakers from the Gilaki speakers, … We have just united to separate the Islamic Republic and its clerics from our Iran.”

The more Iran seeks to cover up the deaths of minors and others – the more the government will isolate itself from the younger generation.

Sadly, the blood keeps flowing in Iran.

