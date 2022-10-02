Iran protest deaths: Japan praises Iran friendship

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The Japanese government under Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi is beyond shocking concerning the crisis in Iran. This relates to Kishida smiling openly with President Ebrahim Raisi of Iran – and Hayashi praising the “historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran.”

Hayashi met the Minister of Petroleum of Iran (Javad Owji) on September 28. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan says, “At the outset, Minister Hayashi expressed his intention to strengthen the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran carrying on the diplomatic legacy of former Prime Minister Abe, who placed great importance on the relationship with Iran. In response, Minister Owji offered his sincere condolences on the passing of former Prime Minister Abe and expressed his respect for former Prime Minister Abe, who made great efforts to enhance the bilateral relationship between Japan and Iran.”

Kishida and Hayashi seem to care little about protesters being killed in Iran. Instead, they are taking photo opportunities with Iranian political elites. Therefore, despite global coverage of the mass protests in Iran – at least 83 people have been killed – the Kishida administration is coldly ignoring events despite their alleged concerns about “the rule of international law” and “human rights.”

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam (Iran Human Rights) says, “Using live ammunition on protesters is an international crime and the international community has a duty to prevent and stop these crimes. Their firm support of protest demands while triggering mechanisms to hold the Islamic Republic accountable by the UN can be helpful in the current situations.”

He continues, “The world must defend the Iranian people’s demands for their fundamental rights.”

The BBC reports, “Protests have been taking place in countries outside Iran, in support of opposition to the death of Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, who died having spent time in police custody… The 22-year-old was arrested in Tehran in Iran on 13 September by morality police officers for allegedly violating the strict law requiring women to cover their hair with a hijab, or headscarf.”

Reuters reports, “The protests began at Amini’s funeral on Sept. 17 and spread to Iran’s 31 provinces, with all layers of society, including ethnic and religious minorities, taking part and many demanding Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s downfall.”

Images and video footage of the security apparatus using live ammunition have been shown all over the world. New deaths are being reported throughout Iran. However, Kishida and Hayashi care not one jot!

Kishida himself met Raisi on September 21 (local time; on September 22, 3:30 JST), 2022. By this time, the youth of Iran were being killed openly on the streets of many cities after the death of Mahsa Amini. In the following days, more deaths of young people in Iran by the state apparatus. However, Hayashi smiles – just like Kishida did when meeting Raisi – during his meeting with Owji despite the ongoing crushing of females who just want to dress freely after the brutal death of Mahsa Amini.

The meeting between Kishida and Raisi was followed by the usual cold statement by Japan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports, “Prime Minister Kishida expressed his gratitude for the letter of condolence from President Raisi on the passing of former Prime Minister Abe, and expressed his intention to cooperate towards the further strengthening of the historically friendly relationship between Japan and Iran…In addition, Prime Minister Kishida emphasized the importance of ensuring maritime security and the safety of navigation and explained Japan’s efforts in the field.”

If no anti-China and anti-Russia component exists, then Kishida and the Japan Foreign Ministry brush things under the carpet. Hence, ethnic massacres in Ethiopia, Azerbaijan soldiers mutilating the dead bodies of female Armenian soldiers, the occupation of North Cyprus and North Syria by Turkey, females put in prison and tortured for not covering up in Iran, the security apparatus of Indonesia persecuting Papuans in West Papua, and other important issues, are negated by the same Kishida admin that is fixated on China and Russia. Therefore, the leader of Iran feared little when meeting Kishida.

The blood keeps flowing in Iran – while Kishida and Hayashi smile and praise the strong friendship between both nations.

https://www.mofa.go.jp/press/release/press3e_000465.html

https://www.mofa.go.jp/me_a/me2/ir/page3e_001246.html

https://iranhr.net/en/articles/5500/

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi’s website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes