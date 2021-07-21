Iran protests continue in Khuzestan over water: State apparatus is killing again

Sawako Utsumi and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Large protests in Iran over water shortages are continuing in the oil-rich region of Khuzestan Province. This province is extremely multi-ethnic and consists of Afshars, Arabs, Armenians, Lurs, Qashqai, Persians, and other ethnic groups.

Protests began on July 15 and like usual the response of the Iranian security apparatus is death. Hence, it is known that at least five people have been killed.

On the Twitter account of ARAM Iran (@ARAMalliance) they report, “At least 5 Khuzestani protesters have so far been killed, several injured and arrested on the sixth night of protests in #Khuzestan Province. Protesters over water shortages took to the streets in Southwestern Iran…”

In the city of Shadegan, protesters chanting in Arabic declare “People want the regime to fall.”

Protests have erupted in Ahvaz, Ramhormoz, Susangerd, and other parts of Khuzestan. Video footage shows the state apparatus using tear gas and live ammunition can also be heard. Therefore, the tyranny of the state apparatus of Iran is responding by killing protesters once more, despite the concerns being genuine and understandable.

Poor water management is making the severe water drought even worse. Thus parts of the country are engulfed by blackouts and dams with limited water supplies. These convulsions are naturally hitting the agricultural sector.

France 24 reports, “Since May and the arrival of hot weather that can reach up to 50 degrees Celsius, protests against water shortages in Iran have intensified. In several regions, including Khuzestan, sit-ins, strikes and demonstrations have been organized by citizens who live in towns and villages where their running water sources have dried up, as well as by farmers who now lack water to irrigate their farms. But these protests gained momentum in mid-July.”

https://observers.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210720-iran-crise-eau-manifestations-khouzestan

https://www.aramiran.org ARAM IRAN

https://twitter.com/ARAMalliance

