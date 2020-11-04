Islamist terrorist attack in Vienna: Austria in shock

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Islamist terrorism is once more erupting in the heart of Europe. The latest terrorist attack hit the capital of Austria. Hence, just like France is in shock by recent brutal murders – the streets of Vienna witnessed another disturbing terrorist scene.

remains shrouded in uncertainty. Thus, further terrorist suspects are feared to be on the run. Therefore, people have been told to remain indoors, while the police search for possible suspects who remain at large. One of the terrorists killed by the police is a known Islamist terrorist. Hence, once the operation is over, questions will have to be asked on why this young individual was released into wider society knowing his support for ISIS (Islamic State – IS).

The BBC reports, “Seven of the 17 people wounded have life-threatening injuries. Gunmen opened fire at six locations in the city center on Monday evening.”

Chancellor Sebastian Kurz of Austria spoke in a tone of solidarity. He said, Austria “will not be intimidated by terrorists.” Kurz further added that Austria doesn’t have a problem between Christians and Muslims – nor between Austrians and migrants. However, Austria – like France – does have a problem with people who want war and who oppose the values of democracy.

Angela Merkel, the Chancellor of Germany, uttered, “The fight against Islamist terrorism is our common struggle.”

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-54788613

