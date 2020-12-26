Islamists massacre Christians in Nigeria on Christmas Eve

Murad Makhmudov and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Christians in the village of Pemi, in the state of Borno, were attacked on Christmas Eve in northeast Nigeria. Once more, Islamists killed Christians at random and then set fire to a church.

It is being reported that at least eleven Christians were killed in the latest Islamist terrorist attack in Nigeria. Also, it is believed that the Christian priest was also kidnapped. If so, Islamists will either try to convert him to Islam, ransom him, or kill him based on a familiar brutal pattern.

Boko Haram and other Islamist groups kill Christians and Muslims alike. Meanwhile, Fulani Muslims often butcher Christians in another part of Nigeria. Therefore, the death of innocents like this is an ongoing reality in this country.

The BBC reports, “The Boko Haram conflict, which has lasted for decades, has killed at least 36,000 people and displaced two million from their homes, according to the United Nations.”

Reports state that Islamists entered the village of Pemi on motorbikes and trucks. Then they killed Christians at random and raided supplies.

The regional nations of Cameroon, Chad, and Niger have also faced Islamist destabilization tactics because of the failure of Nigeria to defeat the Islamist insurgency. Hence, 2021 will follow a similar pattern where Christians and Muslims are butchered by Islamists – while in other parts of Nigeria ethnic massacres will continue.

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-africa-55448105

