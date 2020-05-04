Israel sends humanitarian aid from Wuhan to Europe: Assisting against coronavirus

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The city of Wuhan in China is infamous for being the epicenter of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic that is sweeping across the world. Yet, the international airport serving Wuhan is also highlighting the fact that China is bouncing back from the crisis.

Hence, with China and Israel having strong technological ties, then no surprise that the Israel carrier El Al is utilizing Wuhan. This relates to humanitarian aid from this city to several destinations in Europe.

Wuhan serves the province of Hubei and hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Thus, the news that the international airport of Wuhan opened several weeks ago in April is a sign of how much progress is being made in China.

El Al will operate cargo flights from Wuhan to London, Frankfurt, and Paris. The majority of humanitarian cargo flights will serve London after aid arrives from Wuhan to Israel. Therefore, despite the turmoil generated by the coronavirus, it is a sign of the important links that exist between China and Israel.

All fifteen flights a week will carry roughly 25 tons of cargo involving protective suits and equipment, masks, and other humanitarian assistance.

The flights from Wuhan to Israel are further evidence of the importance of Asian powers to this nation outside of the Middle East. Hence, Israel seeks to continue to strengthen its strong ties with Australia, China, India, Japan, and others.

https://www.jpost.com/israel-news/el-al-to-operate-60-cargo-flights-from-wuhan-to-european-destinations-626819

