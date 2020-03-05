Italy takes further emergency steps after 107 confirmed deaths from coronavirus



Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis in Italy is increasing because 107 confirmed deaths have been announced. At the same time, with more than 3,000 cases occurring in such a short time, then new measures are needed to counter the growing crisis.

Approximately ten days ago, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte of Italy uttered, “We will do everything we can to contain the contagion.”

However, since then, the coronavirus crisis is spreading in terms of deaths and numbers who have caught the virus. Thus, along with isolating several towns in Lombardy and Veneto, new measures have been announced. This includes closing schools nationally for ten days and all sporting professional events to be held behind closed doors.

Conte stated,“We are in the same boat, whoever has the helm has the duty to indicate the route, we must make an extra effort, we must do it together.”

The BBC reports, “Most of the deaths have been in the Lombardy region around Milan, and in northern areas near Bologna and Venice.”

Measures to contain the coronavirus in the original eleven towns have failed to stem the crisis, even if benefits have occurred. Hence, the health service in Italy is being put under enormous strain.

The New York Times reports, “Italy’s mortality rate in the outbreak, about 3.5 percent, is not much above the global average of 3.4 percent reported by the World Health Organization. But the virus is taking a disproportionate toll on the elderly in Italy, which has the oldest population in Europe, and the second-oldest in the world after Japan.”

It is known that hospitals in the north of the country are facing a heavy burden. Hence, the government and regional agencies need to band together during this difficult period.

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/04/world/europe/coronavirus-italy-elderly.html

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-51743697

PLEASE DONATE TO HELP MODERN TOKYO TIMES

Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group

DONATIONS to SUPPORT MODERN TOKYO TIMES – please pay PayPal and DONATE to sawakoart@gmail.com

http://moderntokyotimes.com Modern Tokyo Times – International News and Japan News

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/moderntokyotimes/ Modern Tokyo Times is now on PINTEREST

http://sawakoart.com – Sawako Utsumi personal website and Modern Tokyo Times artist

https://moderntokyonews.com Modern Tokyo News – Tokyo News and International News

PLEASE JOIN ON TWITTER

https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo Times

PLEASE JOIN ON FACEBOOK

https://www.facebook.com/moderntokyotimes