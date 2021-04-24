Japan and another State of Emergency: Tokyo Olympics still scheduled

Kanako Mita and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Another coronavirus (Covid-19) State of Emergency will begin tomorrow in parts of Japan that include Tokyo. However, the International Olympic Committee (IOC), Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, and Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike insist the Olympics and Paralympics will be held securely.

The majority of citizens in Japan want the Olympics to be postponed again or canceled entirely. After all, with over three million international coronavirus deaths along with new variants leading to further problems internally, it seems strange why the IOC, Suga, and Koike are so adamant about a sporting event that will provide little solace.

Indeed, in the worst-case scenario, the Olympics will endanger people in Japan internally. Hence, with international spectators already banned and a new State of Emergency to begin tomorrow in Japan, what is the point of risking so much for a numbed-down Olympics that isn’t needed at this given time.

After endless promises concerning containing the coronavirus and dramatically increasing the number of coronavirus PCR tests in Tokyo, then Koike is no longer trustworthy. Instead, empty promises follow her soundbites. Similarly, the more important role of Suga is lamentable because he can’t provide any solid facts as to why Japan should be endangered by more coronavirus strains.

Concerning the latest State of Emergency, NHK reports, “Japan’s Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has declared the nation’s third state of emergency to contain the coronavirus pandemic. It takes effect on Sunday in Tokyo and the western prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto, and Hyogo.”

Overall, the Olympics and Paralympics will provide little solace to the people of Japan despite the media hype. Equally, with so much money wasted on the Olympics and Paralympics since the coronavirus outbreak in Japan early last year, it is lamentable that money isn’t being provided to vulnerable people in Japan who are suffering endless failed coronavirus policies.

https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20210424_03/

https://stopcovid19.metro.tokyo.lg.jp/en/ – Tokyo Metropolitan Government website for updates about the coronavirus crisis in Tokyo.

https://toyokeizai.net/sp/visual/tko/covid19/en.html – Japan and Tokyo Covid-19 news with more analysis

https://covid19japan.com/ – Japan regional coronavirus statistics

https://www.worldometers.info/coronavirus/ World coronavirus statistics

