Japan and the Russian Federation: Kishida and Putin hold a positive chat

Noriko Watanabe and Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation held a positive phone chat with Prime Minister Fumio Kishida of Japan. Kishida, the new leader of Japan, is more open to the Russian Federation than the passing administration of Yoshihide Suga.

The Russian Federation understands that China is in the crosshairs of America and the allies of this nation, including Japan. Henceforth, with the Russian Federation having a positive relationship with China, it is a win-win situation for Putin to have favorable relations with all Northeast Asian nations.

Reportedly, Putin hopes to meet Kishida in the future so that relations can be strengthened. This concerns the eventual signing of a postwar peace treaty between both nations. However, the military angle of America and the usage of the Sea of Japan – and other important factors – remains problematic.

Putin sent a positive telegram to Kishida after he became the new leader of Japan. Putin said, “The development of constructive Russian-Japanese cooperation in various spheres undoubtedly meets the interests of our countries’ people. I would like to confirm the interest in dialogue and working jointly with you on the pressing issues of the bilateral, regional and international agenda.”

The Russian Federation is currently preparing for air defense exercises in the Sea of Japan. Tass reports, “The crews of the Fleet’s Guards Order of Nakhimov Missile Cruiser Flagship Varyag and the Admiral Tributs large anti-submarine warship left Vladivostok for the Sea of Japan to carry out an air defense training exercise by conducting missile-firing drills at air targets.”

In a past article by Modern Tokyo Times, it was stated, “Japan naively expects the Russian Federation not to increase its military power on the Kuril Islands and other adjacent areas. However, it is clear that America is a geopolitical concern for the Russian Federation. This concerns America’s role in NATO, economic sanctions, the Caucasus region, energy issues, Ukraine, and other important areas. Therefore, it appears naive for Japan to expect the Russian Federation to ignore America’s containment policy, especially with no guarantees that America will not be allowed to utilize Northern Japan.”

It is hoped that Putin and Kishida can bring a new dynamic to a protracted problem that revolves around the territorial dispute. Japan and the Russian Federation need to make compromises. For Japan, this includes the thorny issue of America utilizing northern Japan militarily.

The former Foreign Minister of Japan, Taro Kono, said, “Our country’s legal position does not accept the missile drills, fighter aircraft deployment, and enhancement of the military presence in the Northern Territories.”

If Japan sticks to this logic – while having the armed forces of America utilizing the land and various seas linked to Japan, then nothing will change. Therefore, it is hoped that Kishida will strengthen ties based on greater geopolitical understanding.

