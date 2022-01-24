Japan art: Adorable mixture of trees and the lone Buddhist monk

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Sawako Utsumi is a contemporary Japanese artist who hails from northern Japan. In this article, the focus is on trees and a sole Buddhist monk walking in the winter. After all, the “tree of life” and the cycle of rebirth in nature are equally apt with the sole Buddhist monk in one art piece.

The passion of her art – and often a hidden message – is reflected naturally. This even applies when Utsumi pays homage to esteemed artists from distant times. Therefore, numerology in other art pieces, the role of faith (Buddhism, Christianity, and Shintoism) concerning Japanese and European angles to her art, the power of nature, and other traits come to the fore.

Kodama spirits are said to exist in trees, according to Japanese folklore. In the famous Japanese animation film Princess Mononoke, the Kodama tree spirits were a sign that the forest was becoming healthy again. Therefore, with Utsumi often praying at local Shinto shrines – while visiting Buddhist temples – nature and hidden messages apply to her interesting thought patterns.

In Utsumi’s art piece titled “Bleak Midwinter and the Buddhist Tree of Life,” the Buddhist monk is immune from all adversity. I wrote, in a past article, “The Buddhist monk is determined to overcome the adversity he faces. His determination is based on reaching the Buddhist temple that remains unseen. Similarly, the amazing landscape and natural beauty do not distract the Buddhist monk.”

Nichiren (1222-1282) beautifully said, “Life in this world is limited. Never be in the least bit afraid!”

Overall, each art piece highlights the lovely art of Utsumi and how she evolves various hidden aspects. Hence the Buddhist monk remaining on his determined path, despite enormous adversity, says a great deal about the adorable art of Utsumi.

