Japan art and Buddhism and Shintoism in the snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

The theme in this article concerns Buddhism, Shintoism, and winter settings through the prism of art. In the first art piece by Tsuchiya Koitsu (1870-1949), he creates a stunning landscape. Hence, the delightful Buddhist temple, people with umbrellas, trees, and the snow falling all work naturally.

Koitsu was a notable shin-hanga (new prints) artist. He studied under the famous Kobayashi Kiyochika during his informative years.

In the next art piece by Hiroshige (1797-1858), elegant-looking ladies struggle in the heavy snow in Kyoto. The ladies are in front of the Shinto torii gate. However, despite the harsh weather conditions, the Shinto angle provides an element of tranquility – amid the snow falling.

In the final art piece by Tomikichiro Tokuriki (1902-1999), a stunning snow-filled scene is created. The Buddhist temple is the central theme of this lovely art piece. Therefore, the beauty of nature, the faith of Buddhism, and the snow-filled scene work a treat.

