Japan art and Buddhist Pagoda in the snow

Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Japan is shaped by Buddhism, Confucianism, Daoism (Taoism), and the indigenous faith of Shintoism. Accordingly, Shintoism is a constant within the cultural nuances of Japan – with Buddhism especially developing from the Nara Period onward (made inroads before the Nara Period). Therefore, with Confucianism and Daoism also impacting Japan related to the rich legacy of the Middle Kingdom (China), fusions emerged within these faiths and philosophies.

The first art piece is by Ito Yuhan (1882-1951). Yet little is known about this artist – apart from creating stunning landscapes through the medium of shin hanga (new prints) around the 1930s. In this delightful art piece, the Pagoda and the snow-filled landscape provide a warm glow when viewing.

The above art piece is by Tsuchiya Kōitsu (1870-1949). This Pagoda is located in Nikko. Therefore, the artist provides a stunning landscape of this lovely Pagoda by highlighting snow-filled trees, falling snow, and the central theme of faith.

The final art piece is by the esteemed artist Kawase Hasui (1883-1957). This artist belongs to the world of Shin-Hanga (New Prints). Once more, another adorable Pagoda and the snow-filled theme work a treat.

The MET Museum says, “Kawase was a leading figure of the early twentieth-century print movement known as Shin-hanga (literally, “new prints”), which focused on traditional techniques and subject matter.”

