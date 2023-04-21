Japan Art and Keishu Takeuchi: Late Meiji Period

Keishu Takeuchi (1861-1942) was born into the samurai class during the late Edo Period. However, the convulsions of the Meiji Period (1868-1912) entailed that unlike his father – a loyal samurai who served the daimyo of Kishio (Kishū) – Takeuchi focused on the arts and culture to survive.

Takeuchi did illustration work, painting of porcelain, and ukiyo-e woodblock prints. The prints in this article highlight his development of bijin-ga (beautiful ladies) prints: they were completed during the late Meiji Period.

He was born in the Akasaka district of Tokyo during the late Edo Period. It is reported that he had received no formal education when young. However, he studied drawing under Masanobu Karino and Yoshitoshi Tsukioka during his early artistic period.

The suicide of his brother and the difficult economic situation entailed his life had many negative periods in his first few decades.

However, the artistic ambiance at the prestigious restaurant in Koyokan (Shiba Park) in Tokyo created a place of respite, the chance to meet fellow artistic-minded people, and join a positive network that would boost his artistic endeavors.

