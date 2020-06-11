Japan art and Morimura Hōgi (1805-1862): High culture and continuity



Lee Jay Walker

Modern Tokyo Times

Morimura Hōgi followed in the rich traditions of rinpa (rimpa) art and the cultural traits associated. This relates to art, poetry, the tea ceremony, and other areas of high culture.

Hōgi belongs to the Edo period in Japan and the finesse of Japanese high culture. It is known that he studied under the esteemed Sakai Hōitsu (1761-1828). The exact date he studied under Hōitsu remains unknown. However, Hōitsu in his haiku dairy of 1823 mentions Hōgi.

Chinese and haiku poetry appealed greatly to Hōgi. Thus one can imagine him studying diligently. Also, the man of literature and art was an amazing book collector. Therefore, along with mastering the tea ceremony and his love of ceramics, he lived a life full of beauty and knowledge.

Hōgi’s art concentrated on his mentor Hōitsu and this is systematic in the world of rinpa. Hence, the ticking of Buddhist chants in the same temple century after century, is like the art world that Hōgi belonged to.

